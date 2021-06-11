Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $151,101.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $151,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,078,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

