Insider Selling: Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Sells 2,135 Shares of Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laurence Winoker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Laurence Winoker sold 400 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,800.00.

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $363.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 223,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCUT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.