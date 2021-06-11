Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells 5,251 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45.

NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 160,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,921,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,501,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

