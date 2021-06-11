Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRLD stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.03. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.