Insider Selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Public Storage stock opened at $295.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $295.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

