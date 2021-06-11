Insider Selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776.

Shares of TD opened at C$87.08 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.49. The firm has a market cap of C$158.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.71.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

