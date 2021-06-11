Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.17.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC opened at $372.51 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.