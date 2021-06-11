Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $379,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $100.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.