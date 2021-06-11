Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $99.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.76. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

