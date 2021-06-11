Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 68,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

