International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 321.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $150.54 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

