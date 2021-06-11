International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.14. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 308,217 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.34.

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. International Isotopes had a return on equity of 123.26% and a net margin of 22.43%.

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

