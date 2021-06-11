InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,112 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

