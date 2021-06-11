InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,312 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $169.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

