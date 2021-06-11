InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iBio were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iBio by 14.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iBio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 82,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 33.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,432,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,705 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 19.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 39.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the period. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

IBIO opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45. iBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $344.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -6.21.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. On average, research analysts expect that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

