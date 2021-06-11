Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISP. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.55 ($2.99).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

