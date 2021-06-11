IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce $28.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the highest is $28.76 million. IntriCon reported sales of $23.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $121.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.31.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

