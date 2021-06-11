Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 979,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $56,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPLV stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55.

