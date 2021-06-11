Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 527.5% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:IVSBF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.40. 1,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.57. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.