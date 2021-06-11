IONChain (IONC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,074.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $172,544.73 and approximately $6,074.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00837057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00087538 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

