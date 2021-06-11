IoTeX Hits Market Cap of $224.66 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $224.66 million and $11.18 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00060529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.84 or 0.00814615 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

