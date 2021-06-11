IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Reduced by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,349. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.18 and a 52 week high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

