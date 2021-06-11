iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.32. 3,331,773 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.