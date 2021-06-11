iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of EMXF opened at $46.55 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63.

