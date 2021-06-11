iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25 on June 16th

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ LDEM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

