iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.85. 130,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,811,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

