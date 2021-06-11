iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 184,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

