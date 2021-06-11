iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.312 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ RING opened at $32.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.96.

