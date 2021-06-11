iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $260.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

