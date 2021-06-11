iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,924,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $230.59. The stock had a trading volume of 652,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,853,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

