iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,827 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $423.61. The company had a trading volume of 249,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.