Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Todd Kreter Sells 27,250 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Kreter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58.

Iteris stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,249. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $270.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 36.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 325.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

ITI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

