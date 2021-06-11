IWG (LON:IWG) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Peel Hunt

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 301.90 ($3.94) on Monday. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 359.33. The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

