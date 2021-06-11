Ixcoin (IXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 35% against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,195,862 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.