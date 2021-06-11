J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 254.30 ($3.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

