Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $37,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

JKHY opened at $163.13 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.29.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

