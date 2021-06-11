Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $63.51.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.