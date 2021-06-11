Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after acquiring an additional 648,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

