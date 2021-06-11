Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 997,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

