Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,577,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,103.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.