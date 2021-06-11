Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 53.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 287,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

