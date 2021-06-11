Jamie Christmas Acquires 20,860 Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,817 ($25,891.04).
Shares of UAI opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.23) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. U and I Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 102 ($1.33).
About U and I Group
