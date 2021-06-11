Jamie Christmas Acquires 20,860 Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,817 ($25,891.04).

Shares of UAI opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.23) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. U and I Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

