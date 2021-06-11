Janesh Moorjani Sells 840 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20.

On Thursday, April 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.09. 612,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $3,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

