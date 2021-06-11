JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce $38.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.02 billion to $38.61 billion. JD.com posted sales of $28.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $147.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.99 billion to $150.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $179.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.89 billion to $186.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $19,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,356,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.