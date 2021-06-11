Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $319.25 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,140.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

