Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

BKNIY opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

