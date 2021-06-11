JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

