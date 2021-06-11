Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jiya Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,551. Jiya Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 789,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 9,607.8% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

