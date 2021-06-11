John James Sullivan Sells 5,192 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $556,983.90.

On Thursday, May 6th, John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90.

On Monday, April 5th, John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $263.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.05 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

