Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,825. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

